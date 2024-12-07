Spectrum Center transforms to welcome top tennis pros for Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE — The Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte just hosted a concert Thursday night, and now it’s hosting four of the top tennis players in the world on Friday.

Most of the players told Channel 9 this is their first real experience in Charlotte.

Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe, and reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz are taking part in the exhibition.

The event features a doubleheader, with Keys versus Stephens, then Tiafoe and Alcaraz. Both are in a best-of-three exhibition match in front of thousands of spectators.

“Less stress playing in this match, an exhibition match -- even this year playing with Tiafoe, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be great. I’m excited to play that game,” Carlos Alcaraz told reporters on Friday.

Tiafoe said neither of them have spent much time in Charlotte, but they’re excited to see the crowd’s reaction.

“I think it’s going to be cool to see people enjoy what we have to bring to the court and just go out there and have some fun,” Tiafoe said.

Stephens said it’s likely that the event will create more of a draw for tennis events in the Queen City.

“Obviously tennis is so big here hopefully there will be more tennis here. To just get it started with us and obviously some good representation, I think that’s a good start for Charlotte,” Stephens said.

Danny Morrison, the executive director with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said they’re expecting a full house at the Spectrum Center, and perhaps even more tennis in the future.

