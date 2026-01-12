Speed, impairment causes deadly Burke County crash

MORGANTON, N.C. — Speed and impairment played a part in a deadly crash that happened on Friday in Burke County, troopers said on Monday as part of their initial investigation.

Yoan Anderson Danilo Chub Tzalam, of Newland, was driving a 2006 Ford F150 north on N.C. Highway 181 near Fish Hatchery Road at about 8:30 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and collided with a tree, troopers said.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Tzalam was seriously injured and his passenger, Joel Morales Ramirez, died at the scene. He was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton with critical injuries.

Pending charges against Tzalam include felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

VIDEO: Burke County teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

Burke County teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

©2026 Cox Media Group