Speeding car hits firefighter responding to tree blocking road

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A speeding car struck a firefighter who was responding to a tree that was blocking a Gaston County road Wednesday night, officials said.

The New Hope Fire Department was called to a large tree that was blocking New Hope Road near Rowe Street.

The car sped underneath the fallen tree, which then hit the firefighter and a fire engine.

The injured firefighter and two people in the car were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

The firefighter was treated and released Thursday morning.

The conditions of the other two were not released.

Fire Engine 50 is out of commission.





