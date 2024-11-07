Speeding caused deadly motorcycle wreck in Caldwell County, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 49-year-old Lenoir man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving didn’t slow down and hit an SUV Wednesday night in Caldwell County, state troopers said.

Stephen Daniel Swafford was speeding on his 2017 Kawasaki on U.S. Highway 321 near Roby Martin Road when he failed to “adequately reduce speed,” crashing into a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder that was going in the opposite direction, troopers said.

Swafford was thrown from the bike, and he died at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours.

The driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured. No charges will be filed.

