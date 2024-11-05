1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

ftl-crime — Investigators said there was an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Caldwell County.
A witness said they heard about six gunshots around 10 p.m. on Smithfield Place, south of Lenoir.
Deputies responded to a domestic-related call at a home before officers fired their weapons after a man pointed a gun at them.
That person was listed in stable condition at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Caldwell Co- the SBI is investigating an officer involved shooting south of Lenoir along Smithfield place.
The SBI is investigating the shooting.
