Spirit Airlines adds Tampa flight to its growing network at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Spirit Airlines Inc. has added another nonstop flight to its growing lineup at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This time, the ultra-low-cost carrier is launching service here to Tampa, Florida.

Florida-based Spirit will begin flying to Tampa International Airport from CLT on Oct. 5, the airline confirmed this week. That year-round flight will operate once a day on an Airbus A320, which can seat up to 180 passengers.

The Tampa route is just the latest in a string of new nonstop offerings from Spirit in Charlotte.

