RALEIGH — Sports betting continues to generate millions of dollars in North Carolina.

The lottery commission says operators collected $63 million in gross wagering revenue last month, which is taxed by 18%.

So, that means that the Tar Heel State will get more than $11 million in taxes.

Since launching, sports betting has generated an extra $42 million for North Carolina.

