Sports betting operators get licenses in NC with start date looming

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven sports betting companies have gotten their sports wagering operator licenses as sports betting is set to launch on March 11.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission issued seven interactive sports wagering operator licenses, a release said.

The companies that now have licenses are listed below:

• Betfair Interactive US, LLC (dba: FanDuel Sportsbook)

• BETMGM, LLC.

• Crown NC Gaming, LLC (dba: DraftKings)

• FBG Enterprises Opco, LLC (dba: Fanatics Sportsbook)

• Hillside (North Carolina), LLC (dba: bet365)

• Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (dba: ESPN BET)

• Underdog Sports Wagering LLC

Users can download apps that are licensed starting at 12 p.m. on March 1.

“Issuing the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses today represents a major milestone in establishing legal sports betting in North Carolina,” said Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission. “North Carolinians can begin signing up for accounts on their mobile devices on Friday with the confidence they will soon be able to make wagers on their favorite sporting events securely and responsibly.

Bets can placed on March 11. The commission has received nine applications overall for interactive sports wagering operator licenses. More licenses are expected to approved at a later date.

