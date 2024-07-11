Sports, recreation complex approved in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Planning Commission this week approved a site plan for a new sports and recreation complex near downtown.

The project calls for a $15 million public investment in the 40,500-square-foot venue at North Lee and West White streets. The facility is being planned to accommodate basketball, volleyball and pickleball events to supplement the nearby Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The planning commission’s site plan approval is a key step for the project to start construction.

