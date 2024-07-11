Local

Sports, recreation complex approved in Rock Hill

By Charlotte Business Journal

Rock Hill Sports Complex Rock Hill plans to complete a 40,500-square-foot sports complex by the end of 2025. The master-planned site also is targeted for 87 townhomes and a mixed-use commercial building. (COURTESY CITY OF ROCK HILL/PROGRESSIVE AE)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Planning Commission this week approved a site plan for a new sports and recreation complex near downtown.

Rock Hill leaders hope new sports facility will spur downtown development

The project calls for a $15 million public investment in the 40,500-square-foot venue at North Lee and West White streets. The facility is being planned to accommodate basketball, volleyball and pickleball events to supplement the nearby Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The planning commission’s site plan approval is a key step for the project to start construction.

