Spring break travelers fill Charlotte-Douglas Airport as government works on deal to fund TSA

CHARLOTTE — Overnight, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted on a funding package for “most” of the Department of Homeland Security, and President Donald Trump said he’s planning to sign an emergency executive order demanding DHS to pay Transportation Security Administration workers.

We’re more than 40 days in to this partial government shutdown, and thousands of TSA workers are expected to miss another full paycheck, including many at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Hundreds of agents across the country have quit and security wait times are historically high.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey was at CLT Friday morning as security lines moved at a steady pace. But meanwhile, TSA workers are eyeing movement overnight as the government works on a funding package for the agency.

Thursday night’s vote is a key step toward ending most of the shutdown. But it still has to pass in the U.S. House and be signed by the president.

Trump said he’s signing an executive order to get TSA workers paid, but it’s unclear if he has the authority to do that without Congress.

This all comes as the shutdown stretches into more than six weeks and TSA agents are about to miss another full paycheck.

“This long-overdue agreement funds TSA. The Coast Guard, FEMA, CISA strengthen security at the border and the ports of entry and keeps Americans safe,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

ICE and parts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are not included in the tentative deal.

At CLT, agents continue to show up to work each day as this process plays out in Washington, D.C.

Until that final vote happens, these workers will continue waiting for their next paycheck.

(VIDEO: ICE agents to fill in for TSA at some airports)

ICE agents to fill in for TSA at some airports

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