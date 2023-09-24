Local

Sprouts Farmers Market announce opening-day for Steele Creek location

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Steele Creek, bringing more than 80 full-time and part-time positions.

The store will open its doors on November 17 at 7 a.m.

The grand opening will help with the company’s goal of expanding local access to fresh and healthy foods.

There will be two in-person hiring events, one on Wednesday, October 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one on Thursday, October 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in southwest Charlotte.

