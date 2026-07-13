St. Jude Dream Home winners tour their new house

WAXHAW, N.C. — Dennis Isenhour and his wife, Gaye, were nearly speechless as they toured their new St. Jude Dream Home.

Everywhere they looked they saw an upgrade here or a high-end touch there.

Amanda Bagwell, with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, said a home like this can be life-changing, but the money raised through ticket sales to win it is life-saving.

“The Charlotte community, our Channel 9 viewers, have raised $2.7 million for the children of St. Jude,” she said. “This money is going to families to make sure they don’t receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. It’s also going to research that is advancing pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases.”

Watch the video above for the winners’ first look at their new home.

Work is currently underway to secure a location for next year’s St. Jude Dream Home. While we wait, you can support St. Jude Children’s Hospital through the annual St. Jude Walk. It’ll be held on Oct. 10 at Charlotte’s First Ward Park. Learn more and register here.

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