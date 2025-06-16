Stallings Police asks public’s help identifying vandals

STALLINGS. N.C. — Stallings Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vandal or vandals involved in graffitiing a park.

The Stallings Police Department issued a statement requesting help from the public in identifying a person or persons who have been vandalizing Blair Mill Park.

Officials said they found graffiti on signs and benches that had been created using blue spray paint.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact Detective Webster at twebster@stallingsnc.org.

