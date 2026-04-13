Stallings town leaders could make decision on proposed townhome development

STALLINGS, N.C. — Stallings town leaders could decide on Monday night if a proposed townhome development at Idlewild and Steven Mills roads would move forward.

The proposal calls for 118 townhomes, a gas station, and a drive-thru restaurant.

Residents shared concerns about the project’s size, so town officials said the developer agreed to limit the number of gas pumps and drive-thru windows. They would also install a wider sidewalk in the area.

VIDEO: Neighbors protest rezoning for proposed Stallings townhome development

Neighbors protest rezoning for proposed Stallings townhome development

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