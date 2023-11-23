Stanley Fire Department passes surprise inspection after staffing doubts

STANLEY, N.C. — The Stanley Fire Department caught heat recently for a department reorganization that left many questioning it’s staffing and response capabilities.

On Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the small fire department and determined there were “no violations or evidence” to back up the concerns, according to a statement from the Town of Stanley.

The Town said the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office received complaints regarding missed emergency calls and a low staff count.

Inspectors looked into the department’s staffing records, call logs and emergency response protocols to determine if the fire department met state standards.

According to the Town’s statement, the inspection determined that the Stanley Fire Department has “diligently maintained an adequate roster, ensuring sufficient personnel to promptly respond to emergencies.”

“The Office of the State Fire Marshall’s Office commended Interim Chief Hilton and the Stanley Fire Department for its commitment to excellence and commendable performance since taking over,” the statement read.

Earlier in November, several firefighters quit after an organizational shake-up meant they’d have to reapply for their current positions.

They also said they left the job in solidarity with the fire chiefs who had their positions terminated without notice.

The major departmental upheaval left many questioning the fire department’s capability to handle the town’s emergencies, which led to the State Fire Marshal’s involvement.

(WATCH: Residents fed up after repeated pulls of fire alarm at Steele Creek apartment complex)

Residents fed up after repeated pulls of fire alarm at Steele Creek apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group