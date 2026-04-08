Stanly County bridge project to begin soon, finish in 2027

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.2 million contract to NJR Group Inc. to replace the bridge on Old Aquadale Road over Little Creek in Stanly County.

Work may begin by the end of April, with the new bridge required to open to traffic by late January 2027.

Additional tasks such as landscaping and vegetation work may continue into spring 2027.

A signed detour will route drivers along Reap Road once Old Aquadale Road is closed for the bridge replacement phase. The exact closure date will be announced later.

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