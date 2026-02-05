Man sentenced in Stanly County double‑murder case

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Meeko James Harris was convicted in Stanly County Superior Court this week for the 2018 murders of Cindy Lynn Caple and James Edward Sturdivant. Harris was also found guilty of seriously injuring Michael Shameek Simmons during the same triple shooting.

Harris was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder. Additionally, he received an aggravated sentence of 200 to 250 months for related charges of assault and attempted murder.

The shooting happened in September 2018 inside a home on Shady Rest Road, which is near New London. Deputies found Caple and Sturdivant dead inside the home. Simmons was outside and had been shot multiple times. Authorities later arrested Harris in Anson County.

Neighbors, at the time, said the shooting was not random.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the conviction Thursday, describing the case as a tragedy for local residents.

“The conviction brings closure to a tragic case that impacted the entire community,” the office stated in a social media post.

Officials noted that the jury’s verdict acknowledged the severe violence inflicted upon the victims during the shooting incident.

Sheriff Jeff Crisco credited the legal outcome to the combined efforts of investigators and the District Attorney’s Office.

Crisco emphasized that the successful prosecution relied on the partnership between law enforcement and the prosecution team.

“This verdict is the result of tireless work by law enforcement and the dedicated prosecution team,” Crisco said. “We hope this outcome offers a measure of peace to the families of Caple and Sturdivant.”

