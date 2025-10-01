Starbucks closes Uptown location amid nationwide cuts

CHARLOTTE — Starbucks has closed an Uptown Charlotte location and others in the Carolinas amid the coffee giant’s move to shutter stores across North America.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol on Sept. 25 announced the company would be closing 1% of its stores in the U.S. and Canada this month as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan. Niccol also said around 900 nonretail employees will be laid off and many open positions will be eliminated.

Seattle-based Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed scores of locations across the country over the weekend. In Charlotte, a mobile pickup location at 601 S. Tryon St. in Ally Charlotte Center has closed permanently.

“We’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location,” reads a note posted at the uptown location.

