‘Started freaking out’: Union County woman wins $150K from scratch-off

RALEIGH — Taylor Lee, of Waxhaw, won a $150,000 top prize from a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket called Holiday Cashword, purchased at Crossroads Grill, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

The emotional win occurred in a local convenience store where she exclaimed, “Oh my God, Oh my God” upon discovering her luck.

The Holiday Cashword game debuted in November and offers three top prizes of $150,000.

After state and federal tax withholdings, Lee took home $108,016 from her win.

The store was bustling when Lee purchased her ticket and other customers noticed her reaction.

Lee shared her joy with her family, stating, “They were all really happy for me.”

This significant win is especially exciting as one $150,000 prize still remains unclaimed in the Holiday Cashword game.

Lee plans to use part of her winnings to possibly purchase a new Toyota, reflecting the dreams that often accompany such sudden financial windfalls.

The excitement of winning the lottery can sometimes turn heads and for Lee, it did just that.

“People were looking at me like I was crazy,” she said.

As of now, one $150,000 Holiday Cashword prize remains available for someone else to claim, adding to the anticipation surrounding this new lottery game.

