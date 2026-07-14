State audit finds 78% of NC landfill sites never investigated for contamination

NORTH CAROLINA — A new state audit found that North Carolina has not investigated the majority of its former landfill sites, raising concerns that potential environmental contamination could go undetected.

According to the audit released by the North Carolina State Auditor’s Office, 78% of former landfill sites have never been investigated through the Department of Environmental Quality’s program designed to assess landfills that operated before modern environmental regulations were in place.

The audit warns that because so many sites have not been evaluated, the state may not know whether contamination is present at those locations.

State Auditor Dave Boliek said the list of uninvestigated sites includes McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte and the Davidson Sanitary Landfill.

The audit recommends DEQ improve oversight and expand investigations to better identify and address potential environmental risks at former landfill sites across the state.

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