NCDEQ to expand landfill testing into Southside Homes

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is continuing to investigate a South End park that was built on top of an unlined landfill.

Channel 9 reported last year that Mecklenburg County temporarily shut down Southside Park so the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality could conduct tests. Results revealed this year found elevated levels of cobalt and lead in different parts of the park. The state is concerned waste materials may extend beyond the former landfill’s boundary. NCDEQ is planning to test 16 homes on Chicago Avenue and Miller Street. NCDEQ does not believe there is any potential risk for residents on these streets.

Channel 9 knocked on the doors of all 16 homes Tuesday afternoon. All of the people Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to were familiar with the area’s history. Resident Michael Cobb says the state approached him about the issue a couple of months ago and he is confident the state will get to the bottom of it.

“They’re going to get a handle on it now,” he said. “That’s great for safety of the neighborhood.”

Cobb knows how serious this is. His family hails from Flint, Michigan.

The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when the city switched its water source, exposing residents to lead‑contaminated drinking water due to inadequate treatment and government failures.

The shirt he wore on Tuesday honored his loved ones who died of cancer. He wonders if lead poisoning had anything to do with it.

“I appreciate what’s going on right now with the safety of it, and maybe, in a couple of months or years, it’ll be a safe place to be,” he said.

NCDEQ describes the work as “a range of environmental sampling activities.”

According to NCDEQ, property owners are being asked to allow staff and contractors conduct site evaluations. Potential work includes collecting soil samples to determine whether landfill materials are present, conducting soil vapor testing to assess potential vapor intrusion which occurs when there is a migration of vapor-forming chemicals from any subsurface source into an overlying building and installing temporary or permanent monitoring wells for groundwater and soil gas sampling.

“These efforts are focused on collecting data outside of the known landfill boundary to confirm conditions and ensure the continued protection of public health and the environment,” NCDEQ spokesperson Katherine Lucas said. “Based on the data collected to date, there is no indication of an immediate risk to residents. Initial soil vapor sampling results from nearby properties have not identified conditions that would suggest a concern for indoor air quality. The Department is continuing its assessment to gather additional information and will keep residents informed as new data becomes available. If any conditions are identified that warrant further action, appropriate measures will be taken to protect public health.”

VIDEO: Southside Park closed for up to 2 years after high lead levels found

Southside Park closed for up to 2 years after high lead levels found

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