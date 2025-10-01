State audit finds drop in armed guards, rising costs for Charlotte transit security

CHARLOTTE — The safety of riders on Charlotte public transportation is back in the spotlight after the North Carolina state audito released a report on Tuesday.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke one-on-one with the auditor on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Area Transit Sytem’s practices have changed drastically over the last couple of years.

The report is preliminary but it’s already one that is rocking the city and CATS.

State Auditor Dave Boliek said his office found that since 2022, the number of armed security guards working to keep Charlotte’s transit safe dropped by 40%.

The report came after the death of Iryna Zarutska, who police said was randomly stabbed to death on the Blue Line in August.

Since then, CATS security has been scrutinized and Channel 9 learned there was not a security guard onboard that train.

The state auditor’s report found that between 2022 and 2025, CATS went from paying $5.9 million for a security contract to $18.4 million in taxpayer’s money.

During that time, the number of armed guards fell from anywhere between 68 and 88 to 39.

Boliek said there was a clear policy shift.

“It raises the question ‘Why?’ and there’s a lot of work still to be done by our office,” he said. “But I do think that the people of Charlotte deserve answers as to why there was a policy shift. I mean, unarmed security is, I don’t know the effectiveness of unarmed security versus armed security. I think you can see it in the results.”

Mayor Vi Lyles responded to the report saying the current CATS security company is the same one that President Donald Trump has contracted with when he made stops here on the campaign trail.

She also asked for evidence from the auditor’s office showing the current security company is not qualified.

