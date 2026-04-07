State auditor reveals findings from ABC audit

MECKLENBURG COUNTY — Every time you buy a shot in North Carolina, you’re helping out the state.

That’s due to the structure of North Carolina’s alcohol system, as all proceeds are reinvested in communities.

And state auditor Dave Boliek recently finished an audit of the commission and even found out how money goes to Mecklenburg County.

“It felt like it was a good time for us to do that and to just, you know, do a check in to see how things are going,” Boliek said.

He probed the state’s contract with LB&B Associates for liquor distribution, and he analyzed how much money liquor is generating for the state.

Turns out-- a lot. $1.4 billion in FY2024 and 2025. Here’s where the money went:

$1.1 billion went to the State’s General Fund

$243.9 million to counties and municipalities

$243.9 million to counties and municipalities

$29.4 million to local law enforcement

$38.3 million to alcohol education

$8.4 million to counties for rehabilitation

$5.1 million to DHHS

Mecklenburg County is leading the charge when it comes to buying liquor. Followed by Wake County, Greensboro, New Hanover County and the Triad.

“[It} shouldn’t surprise anyone that Mecklenburg County led the state and liquor sales, with 29 ABC stores also operating inside Mecklenburg County,” Boliek said.

All that money flows back into the community. The proceeds of the sales go to local governments and nonprofits.

ABC Audit Funding recipients in Mecklenburg County. (WSOC.)

In Mecklenburg County, these were the top 5 recipients of funds for alcohol education thanks to liquor sales.

“The proceeds of those sales the net after cost of goods sold, then gets invested back into the community, in county government, municipal government, and then toward alcohol and education services and to nonprofits as directed by the local ABC commission,” Boliek said.

Boliek also revealed the most popular liquor in the state. For vodka, it’s Tito’s. For bourbon, it was Jim Beam. And for tequila, it was Don Julio.

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