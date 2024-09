The North Carolina State Board of Elections officials said they will meet the federal deadline to send mail ballots to military and overseas voters.

The ballots for those voters will go out by Sept. 20, election officials said.

The state said boards will mail ballots to everyone else who requested one by Sept. 24.

As of Thursday, 133,000 people in North Carolina have requested mail ballots, which includes more than 13,000 military and overseas voters.

