Local

State budget bill includes $25M for Military World Games venue improvements, athlete housing

By Charlotte Business Journal
Active military athletes representing the U.S. and other nations competed in the Military World Games in China in 2019. Charlotte will host the games next summer. (Courtesy of CISM)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. General Assembly this week is considering a supplementary budget bill that includes $25 million to help stage the Military World Games here next summer.

READ MORE: Veteran event planner named leader of 2027 Military World Games in Charlotte

House Bill 268 includes “nonrecurring funds for the 2026-27 fiscal year” that began this month comprised of $17.5 million for venue improvements for the Military World Games to be distributed by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The commerce department will receive the funds and administer the grants. The remaining $7.5 million will go to UNC Charlotte for a mix of on-campus venues used in competition and athletes’ housing.

The Military World Games are scheduled for June 25 through July 4, 2027. The International Sports Military Council, known as CISM, owns and operates the quadrennial, Olympic-style competition featuring military members from dozens of countries. Last year, CISM awarded Charlotte the 2027 summer games, marking the first time a U.S. city has been selected.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read