State budget bill includes $25M for Military World Games venue improvements, athlete housing

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. General Assembly this week is considering a supplementary budget bill that includes $25 million to help stage the Military World Games here next summer.

House Bill 268 includes “nonrecurring funds for the 2026-27 fiscal year” that began this month comprised of $17.5 million for venue improvements for the Military World Games to be distributed by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The commerce department will receive the funds and administer the grants. The remaining $7.5 million will go to UNC Charlotte for a mix of on-campus venues used in competition and athletes’ housing.

The Military World Games are scheduled for June 25 through July 4, 2027. The International Sports Military Council, known as CISM, owns and operates the quadrennial, Olympic-style competition featuring military members from dozens of countries. Last year, CISM awarded Charlotte the 2027 summer games, marking the first time a U.S. city has been selected.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group