State of emergency declared as Hurricane Erin intensifies

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Hurricane Erin, currently a Category 3 storm, is expected to intensify and grow in size, prompting Dare and Hyde counties to declare states of emergency and order mandatory evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday evening that Hurricane Erin remains a Category 3 storm but is anticipated to strengthen further.

Evacuations for visitors in Hurricane Evacuation Zone A, which includes the unincorporated villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras, are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Residents in these areas are advised to start evacuating at 8 a.m. Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reports.

