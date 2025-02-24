State leaders asks for community imput on how to spend Helene relief grant

HICKORY, N.C. — State leaders want to hear from you on how to spend a billion-dollar Helene relief grant, according to the Hickory Record.

The public is invited to provide input on how the funds should address housing and infrastructure recovery efforts.

The forum will be held on Thursday at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Office.

It is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be future meetings like this one held in Charlotte, as well as Boone.

