State leaders asks for community imput on how to spend Helene relief grant

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Yancey County after Helene An elementary school in western North Carolina has been transformed into a shelter for survivors of Helene. It’s set up in hard-hit Yancey County and gives a temporary home to those who don’t have one anymore.
HICKORY, N.C. — State leaders want to hear from you on how to spend a billion-dollar Helene relief grant, according to the Hickory Record.

The public is invited to provide input on how the funds should address housing and infrastructure recovery efforts.

The forum will be held on Thursday at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Office.

It is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be future meetings like this one held in Charlotte, as well as Boone.

