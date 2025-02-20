Asheville Tea Company struggles to recover months after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Tea Company is struggling to recover months after Hurricane Helene destroyed their building near Biltmore Village.

The company, founded by sisters Jessie and Melissa Dean, lost their 4,500 square foot facility to floodwaters that swept it across the street and down the Swannanoa River.

“We lost everything. To be honest, I’m not sure I fully processed that still. It’s a lot of feelings of shock following that and loss,” said Jessie Dean.

where the Asheville Tea Company once stood (Courtesy Asheville Tea Company)

The shop had only been in the space for a few months before the hurricane hit.

“We prepped quite a bit before the storm and we had done what we thought was everything we could to prepare by putting things up high and preparing just in case a little water got in our building,” said Jesse Dean.

Currently, the company doesn’t have the equipment to make tea but is working with a co-manufacturer to make products off-site, and employees are packing orders at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

“The sales process is very different and it probably will be for a long time,” Dean said.

They’ve re-launched their online store and hosted a tailgate market with wholesalers and retailers.

Despite being down to 50% of their staff and working in a sliver of their previous building’s space, Dean believes there’s still a silver lining.

“I definitely feel like I’ve learned and leaned into focusing on opportunities and on the positive side of things,” she said.

For more information on the company or to place an order, visit ashevilleteacompany.com.

