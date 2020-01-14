State leaders host meeting for neighbors dealing with asbestos concerns near old Davidson factory

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Officials with the the North Carolina Division of Waste Management hosted a public information meeting Monday night about long-term plans to address asbestos risk for neighbors in Davidson.
Carolina Asbestos Corporation, now known as the Davidson Depot property, used to create asbestos fabric, tiles and shingles from the 1930s to the 1960s.
When an old cap on the asbestos pile leaked underground in 2017, several agencies got involved, including DEQ and waste management.
But the asbestos is not contained to just the old factory site.
“They dumped it everywhere. And for that reason, I’ve got asbestos in my backyard. I’ve got asbestos in my front yard,” homeowner Evelyn Mcarr said.
Monday night’s meeting focused on the long-term asbestos risk management for homes where asbestos fill was used in yards or driveways.
A state official told residents everything is fine if they don’t dig on their own property.
Several developers have proposed projects on the site, but none have succeeded because of the building's history.
“In my mind, asbestos will be here until I die,” resident Joanne Stewart said.
Asbestos can be released into the air and inhaled when it is moved, even slightly.
The tiny asbestos fibers can get stuck in the lungs.
Exposure can increase the risk for lung cancer and mesothelioma, another form of cancer.
The meeting was at the Ada Jenkins Center on Gamble Street.
