NC lawmakers launch committee to explore property tax relief in 2025

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Next year, North Carolina lawmakers are stepping in to try to lower property taxes.

Those rates are set by counties and cities, but lowering them could lead to budget cuts elsewhere, according to WRAL.

That is why House Speaker Destin Hall said a new committee will investigate “practical ways to reduce the burden on homeowners without undermining local services.”

While the committee will be bipartisan, Channel 9 is working to find out its specific goals.

