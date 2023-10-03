Local

State, local leaders to address domestic violence in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is visiting Charlotte to address state as well as local efforts to keep people safe from domestic violence in their relationships.

The discussion will occur Monday afternoon at Safe Alliance on East Fifth Street.

Stein will be joined by several local leaders, including District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden, Safe Alliance President and CEO Laura Lawrence, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Deputy Chief Jackie Hulsey.

A survivor of domestic violence will also participate in the discussion.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is used as a time to raise public awareness about domestic violence and educate about the resources available to North Carolinians.

This year, 57 people have lost their lives to domestic violence homicides in North Carolina.

