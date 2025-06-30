Teen still on the run after escaping custody during doctor visit in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — A teenager escaped police custody during a doctor’s appointment in Steele Creek last Wednesday and has been missing for five days.

The teenager, who was being held at the Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center for adult charges of fleeing to elude arrest, managed to escape during a medical appointment.

Police scanner traffic suggested the teenager might be heading to his mother’s house in Savannah Pointe, though his current whereabouts remain unknown.

The escape occurred when law enforcement took the teen from the juvenile detention center in Concord to a doctor’s office in Steele Creek.

Questions are now surrounding how he managed to escape and where he might be.

Yesterday, police scanner traffic mentioned the juvenile possibly going to his mother’s house in Savannah Pointe.

However, neighbors in the area reported not knowing anything about the situation.

This incident is not isolated, as there was a previous case in April 2024 where two teens escaped custody, carjacked a woman at a gas station, and posted videos on Instagram while still wearing shackles.

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has faced similar incidents before, raising concerns about the procedures for transporting juveniles to medical appointments.

The teenager, identified as Alberto, remains on the run, and authorities are continuing their search.

