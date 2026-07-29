State proposes $300 million investment to revive I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — The I-77 south toll lane project is again under consideration, prompting State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson to propose a new funding model that includes up to $300 million in community investment to offset potential impacts.

This proposal has been met with significant opposition from residents in affected communities south of Uptown Charlotte.

The renewed discussion follows previous threats by state lawmakers to demand a $60 million refund for project design fees from the Charlotte region.

This was after the regional transportation planning group rescinded its support for the project.

Secretary Johnson announced the funding model in a letter to Charlotte community leaders, outlining how community priorities could be addressed if the process resumes.

Chandler Wrenn, an 11-year resident of Wilmore, expressed his long-standing opposition to the project.

“For us, it’s always been our house will be taken away, regardless,” Wrenn said. He added, “I think we’ve already told people what we wanted and we voted against, and yet, it’s back on the table.”

West Charlotte President Sean Langley’s McCrorey Heights Neighborhood, stated that his community is not interested in financial incentives.

“This isn’t a conversation that McCrorey Heights is even at the brink of even having,” Langley said.

Langley emphasized that community concerns extend beyond financial considerations.

He noted, “We’re not lured by financial incentives; that’s not what this is about. We are fundamentally concerned about the design and the environmental impacts.”

Langley also believes, “This is just the perception of the business community; this is not what residents are necessarily concerned with.”

Robert Dawkins, a community leader with Action NC, criticized the letter for not addressing the core issues of neighbors’ opposition.

Dawkins said, “Losing upward mobility and housing for the hope that you’re gonna get $300 million.”

Dawkins further called on city leaders to continue supporting neighborhoods. He stated, “There is no compromise on this because they haven’t looked at any alternative models.”

The letter briefly mentioned that the community investment “could” be used to build “new” homes and support “thousands of new jobs.”

However, it did not specify the community benefits or how the money would be used.

Previous design maps for the project showed elevated toll lanes, which neighbors said would lead to homes and parks being eliminated.

The recent letter from Secretary Johnson does not confirm whether the project’s design will include such elevated lanes.

The full CRTPO board is scheduled to vote in late September on whether to bring back the toll lane project.

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