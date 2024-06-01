State pulls alcohol permits from Hickory pub where officer was shot

HICKORY, N.C. — ABC permits have been suspended from the Hickory pub where a police officer was shot, state officials stated Friday in a news release.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents were called to the Gateway Pub and Grill on 534A Highway 70 SW Sunday morning where a Hickory police officer was shot.

The officer was behind the business in the parking lot investigating reports of shots fired. Officers took an armed suspect into custody but while doing that, someone else started shooting at officers.

The officer was struck twice. An assisting officer and is recovering. The suspect who was shot was flown to a Charlotte hospital.

Gateway Pub and Grill has a history of violent events, including reported gunfire, large-scale fights, and weapons violations involving employees, investigators said.

The Hickory Police Department has had 250 calls for service at Gateway Pub since January 2022.

“The Gateway Pub has been and continues to be a place where violence and disorder occur on a regular basis,” said Reed Baer, Hickory Police Department police chief. “The Gateway Pub has not only been a drain on our resources but also a place that threatens the safety of our community. This latest incident in which one of our officers was shot highlights a wanton disregard for public safety that must end.”

Authorities suspended its ABC permits as a result of the ALE investigation.

The shooting is under investigation.

