App State University student charged with stabbing another student, officials say

BOONE, N.C. — An Appalachian State University student was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another student at around noon Thursday outside Peacock Hall, university officials said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“All I saw was a stretcher. But from everything I’ve heard, it was a pretty gruesome scene,” student Lucas Jenkins said.

App State student Emmet Cardwell, 20, of Durham, was charged with the felony crime of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, university officials said.

Another App State student has been interviewed but has not been charged at this time.

Boone police said they pulled the suspects over on Highway 105 at a Marriott hotel, where they were taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators have not said whether the people involved are students at the university, but they said it happened near the road right outside Peacock Hall. Students inside said some of their professors barricaded the doors of their classrooms.

“The cops are telling everybody to get inside and stay inside, and I had to take an exam,” Haley Harrington said. “And my professor barricaded the door because at that time, they didn’t find the people yet.”

Around 1:30 p.m., police said normal activity could resume while their investigation continued. Feet from the doors leading to Peacock Hall, investigators with App State police bagged clothing and removed a bookbag from near where the stabbing happened.

There’s no ongoing threat to the campus, authorities said.

“This was immediately determined to be an isolated incident,” said App State Chief of Police Andy Stephenson in a news release. “Officers who arrived at the scene quickly determined the suspects were not on campus, and that the victim and suspects knew one another.”

“Odd occurrence for something like this to happen at App,” Jeff Routh said. “I’ve never felt unsafe on the campus of App State at all.”

Many students had just arrived at the business school when they learned someone had just been stabbed.

“It was like six of us locked inside the classroom so that made us feel safe,” Hrisha Bhacty said.

“Makes me more aware of my surroundings,” James Baird said. “I park right here at Peacock. Be on the lookout and aware that situations can occur.”

Support is available for App State students, faculty and staff:

Drop-in counseling is available for students from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday, April 12, in Room 211 of the Plemmons Student Union.

Students in need of immediate counseling services should contact the student Counseling Center at https://counseling.appstate.edu or 828-262-3180.

Employees in need of counseling should contact Employee Wellness at employeewellness.appstate.edu/cfs or 828-262-4951 or utilize Employee Assistance Program resources found at hr.appstate.edu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

