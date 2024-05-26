Police investigate shooting at Hickory bar

HICKORY, N.C. — A shooting investigation is underway at a bar in Hickory.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at The Gateway Pub & Grill Sunday morning and could see officers investigating in the parking lot. Dozens of evidence markers had been laid out.

Patrons told Faherty that dozens of people were at the bar around closing time when someone began firing out in the parking lot.

It’s not clear who, if anyone, was hurt or if police are looking for any suspects.

Police expect to release more details about their investigation shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police at apparent standoff at Gastonia apartments)

Police at apparent standoff at Gastonia apartments

©2024 Cox Media Group