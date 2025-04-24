‘Still healing’: Colleagues speak with Channel 9 to remember officers killed in ambush

CHARLOTTE — Next week marks one year since the tragic day in Charlotte when four law enforcement officers were killed in an ambush, but on Thursday night, their colleagues with the US Marshals are opening up for the first time in an exclusive sit-down interview with Channel 9.

Four officers were killed on April 29, 2024, when a task force was working to serve a warrant for a wanted suspect in east Charlotte. CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Investigator Alden Elliott, and Investigator Sam Poloche died in a shootout with the wanted man.

THE STORIES:

Deputy US Marshals told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz what the past year has been like, and about moving forward.

Even when the cameras aren’t around and they’re not being asked questions, this “family” of officers said they’re still in close contact with each other.

“We’re still a family at the end of the day, I mean on the weekends or what if we get a chance, and then [we] just sit down, just talk about life, and talk about things, and make sure everybody’s doing OK,” said deputy US Marshal Chris Kitchens.

“And how is everybody doing?” Goetz asked.

“[I] think that’s the question you get asked most, and I’ll be honest, we asked each other that, especially in the office, and I would answer it as we’re OK, but we’re still healing,” said deputy US Marshal Addison Friedman.

“Good days and bad days,” said deputy US Marshal Stephen Baldwin.

It’s an interview full of emotion and reflection, with those officers telling their stories in their own words. The full story is airing tonight only on Channel 9.

