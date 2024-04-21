State senate candidate, Caleb Theodros, forced to prove residency following claims

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, a Charlotte State Senate candidate will have to prove his residency.

Channel 9 brought you the story last week: the state board of elections will be ordering an evidentiary hearing for Lucille Puckett’s challenge questioning where Caleb Theodros lived.

The Political Beat team has reported that Theodros says he moved to the district in July of 2023 but didn’t update the address on his voter registration until late November.

Officials in Mecklenburg County previously dismissed the protest, but the state says that was a mistake.

