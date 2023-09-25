Statesville employee accused of stealing from business through the company fuel card

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is accused of stealing from his employer by using the company fuel card for personal transactions.

The business owner reached out to the Iredell County Sheriff’s office about the alleged thievery on Sept. 15, claiming Fred Nathaniel Gregory, 51, was swiping a company-issued fuel card for personal use.

Fred Nathaniel Gregory, Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office

By watching video and searching through the card transactions, detectives wth ICSO learned Gregory illegally used the card 32 times since January of 2021.

The information led to Gregory’s arrest on Sept. 19. He faces 32 felony counts of larceny by an employee.

He is held on a $75,000 secured bond.

(WATCH: Delivery company manager charged with theft pleads guilty)

Delivery company manager charged with theft pleads guilty

©2023 Cox Media Group