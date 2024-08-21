Statesville hospital previously pursued by Novant Health finds new buyer

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-area hospital previously pursued by Novant Health as part of a larger $320 million deal has secured a new buyer.

Statesville-based Iredell Health System has entered into an agreement to purchase Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital (formerly Davis Regional Medical Center), according to a press release from Iredell.

It’s one of two hospitals that Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc. failed to sell earlier this year to Novant Health. Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Statesville has 146 beds.

The other hospital involved in the failed deal was Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, a 123-bed facility in Mooresville.

