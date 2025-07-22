Statesville man sentenced for deaths of two women due to overdose

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Kaylan Obrien Brandon pleaded guilty on July 7 to several charges, including death by distribution and involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose deaths of Brittany Peace and Heather Wilson on Nov. 1, 2023.

The investigation began after officers with the Statesville Police Department responded to a call on South Meeting Street, officials said.

The victims were found dead in a bedroom where there were drugs.

Evidence led investigators to Brandon, who was taken into custody later that day.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Johnson-Tonkins sentenced Brandon to a maximum of 12 years in prison, police said.

“The Statesville Police Department extends its condolences to the families of Brittany Peace and Heather Wilson and thanks the District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case, particularly lead prosecutor Chris Cleaveland,” city officials said in a news release.

