Statesville mandates drought restrictions

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The city of Statesville asked its residents and businesses to restrict water usage because the area is experiencing severe drought conditions.

“I don’t ever remember it being this hot this quickly for this long, so I imagine if they’re doing it now, it’s going to be for a while,” said resident Mary Whitley.

The city announced Tuesday it mandated restrictions on how much water residents can use.

Irrigation restrictions:

Lawn and landscape irrigation is allowed during the following times and locations:

Odd-numbered street addresses: Tuesday from 8 p.m. to Wednesday 8 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.

Even-numbered street addresses and unnumbered addresses: Thursday from 8 p.m. to Friday 8 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to Monday 8 a.m.

Tree and bed irrigation is restricted to bubble, drip, or hand irrigation only.

Golf courses and athletic fields must follow an alternative watering plan approved by the director.

Prohibited Activities:

All residential vehicle washing is prohibited.

Washing of public buildings, sidewalks, and streets is prohibited except for safety and health compliance.

The city says further restrictions aren’t out of the question.

Whitley said she plans to be more sustainable.

“If and when it does rain, we have rain barrels and buckets that we can catch the water in and give them plants some nourishment that way,” she said.

City officials said they hope people will voluntarily cooperate with those new restrictions.

Contact Andy Smith with Statesville at 704-878-3439 for questions about voluntary water use restrictions or to submit an alternative watering plan.

