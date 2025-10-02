Statesville mother seeks justice after daughter’s death in Greensboro

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother in Statesville is closer to finding justice for her daughter, Kaneycha Turner, who was killed in Greensboro.

Kaneycha Turner, a student at North Carolina A&T, was killed by a stray bullet in Greensboro in October 2022.

“It took a while before I could actually look at her picture, but now it’s easier and it’s a comfort,” said Latoya Rucker, Turner’s mother, who has been advocating for justice since her daughter’s death.

Turner was a popular student and a star basketball player at Statesville High.

Her murder had a devastating effect on her family and the community. Rucker expressed a mix of emotions upon learning of the arrest.

“There was a moment of hatred that went through me just to lay my eyes on him. But I don’t hate him, but there was that moment of hatred,” she said.

Rucker was present in court to show her commitment to seeing the case through.

“It may seem hard cause I tell you there were times when I was told to wait, it could be 25 years. I was even told that one time, of course, it didn’t feel good, but God sees all,” she added.

Turner had been studying business and had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. The driveway to the family home is named in her honor.

With the arrest of Rishon Elias Weaver, Turner’s family hopes for justice in a case that has remained unsolved for years.

“It went from nothing to first degree...I actually exhaled...finally,” Rucker said, reflecting on the progress in the case.

