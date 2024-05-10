Statesville residents not happy with proposed developments

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Developers want to build 1,000 homes in Statesville, and residents who Channel 9 spoke with are not happy about it.

One of the proposed projects is along Warren Road and the other would be on land in between Westminster Drive and Gilbert Road.

The developments have residents concerned.

“It’s quite decent. It really is. You don’t hear a lot of noise,” said resident Shelia Reavis.

There are currently less than 10 homes on Warren Road where she lives.

“I moved here in 2010,” said resident Deby Walter. “And I moved here because it was quiet. And there were open fields.”

However, that could change.

Bayard Development submitted a request to the Statesville City Council to rezone the land and build 500 homes.

Walter said she doesn’t want new neighbors.

“I’m not happy because we see the deer out in the field, the turkey,” she said. “There’s a bald eagle that shows up every once in a while, and I just think it’s going to ruin all the wildlife.”

Uhrich lives next door and worries a new development will bring an influx of traffic.

“I just like having my peace and you know, not being in the main city, but being close enough to drive, and just worry about a bunch of people and all the traffic,” she said.

Prestige Corporate Development wants to rezone 201 acres of land on the west side of town between Gilbert Road and Westminster Drive to bring hundreds of homes to the area.

“There are houses going up everywhere,” Reavis said.

On the east side of town, residents hope the growth in Statesville won’t mirror neighboring cities.

“I picked this over Charlotte or Raleigh because it was quiet,” Walter said. “And now it’s not. It’s becoming just like everything else.”

The city manager said the growth could lead to more business opportunities and retail shops in the area.

Both projects still need council approval.

