Statewide burn ban prohibits all open burning in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Forest Service will be implementing a statewide burn ban, canceling all previously issued open burning permits.

It is set to go into effect on March 21 at 8 a.m.

The ban, which applies to all 100 counties in North Carolina, prohibits all open burning regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office is also enforcing a local burn ban for all open burning within Burke County.

Under North Carolina law, anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs.

Additionally, individuals responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

The statewide burn ban applies to areas beyond 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, while the local burn ban in Burke County applies to areas within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.

The local burn ban includes bonfires, firepits, chimeneas, yard debris, land clearing, or any other type of open burning. However, it excludes outdoor gas cooking appliances, enclosed cookers, charcoal grills, or smokers.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office at 828-764-9320 or by email at fire@burkenc.org.

