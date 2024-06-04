Staying cool this summer will cost more money

CHARLOTTE — If you want to stay cool inside your home this summer, prepare for higher electricity bills.

The National Weather Service says the country will have above-normal temperatures for the next few months. An analysis predicts that the average cost to stay cool will go up nearly 8% from June through September.

The report says Americans will pay about a third more for energy this June through September than the same period in 2019. That’s an increase of about $200 on average.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, heat-related deaths are on the rise in the country.

Can you save some money?

Duke Energy says assessors often find that power goes to waste inside homes, due to poor weatherization or insulation.

Low-income households are eligible for a pilot program in Mecklenburg County that can help homeowners with weatherization upgrades.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard recommends conducting an “energy audit” before replacing windows or your heating and cooling system.

“[An energy audit] is diagnostic testing that’s designed to determine exactly where your home’s losing energy,” Shane Matteson, owner of Energy Consulting Services, explained. “The biggest value is giving you information, not just when to spend money, but when not to spend money.”

Duke Energy says it offers free home assessments for customers who own their home and have lived in their home for at least four months.

The U.S. Department of Energy is also offering tax credits for homeowners who make energy efficiency upgrades through 2032.

