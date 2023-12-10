Stein highlights community college investment plan during visit to Central Piedmont

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina gubernatorial candidate is making community colleges a key component of his platform.

Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Governor, Josh Stein, recently visited Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte.

It was his third visit to a community college on his campaign trail.

During his time at Central Piedmont, Stein toured the labs in the Shaw Advanced Technology Center. He also made a stop by the health sciences school and was shown how students learn from donated bodies in the cadaver lab.

For Stein, investing in community colleges is a top priority.

“The majority of people don’t go get a four-year degree, and so what we want to make sure of is that folks get the skills that they need to succeed. If they don’t want to get a four-year degree,” Stein said, “they want to start their career at a place where they are making good money, a growth path to be able to support a family because folks shouldn’t have to go to college to provide for their families.”

Stein has also visited Catawba Valley and Rowan-Cabbarrus Community Colleges in addition to Central Piedmont.

