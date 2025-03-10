Stephen Curry accepts role as Assistant GM with Davidson College

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Stephen Curry is taking on a new role with his alma mater in a one-of-a-kind partnership.

Davidson College announced on Monday that Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, will serve as an assistant GM with the school’s basketball team.

In the role, Curry will work alongside fellow Davidson alum and former soccer player Matt Berman. The two have created the Curry-Breman fund, a combined gift worth eight figures that is meant to support the Davidson men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Curry is the first active player in U.S. major sports to accept a role with an NCAA team in an administrative role.

The school hopes the role will jumpstart Davidson’s efforts to compete in the ever-changing landscape of college sports.

