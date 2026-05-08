Stephen Curry teams up with Davidson College to launch scholarship program

DAVIDSON, N.C. — College Track, Davidson College and NBA champion Stephen Curry announced the Davidson College Curry Scholars Program, a new full scholarship opportunity for high-achieving, first-generation students from the Bay Area.

According to a release from the university, the program will select five to 10 students each year to attend Davidson College. Scholarship recipients will receive full coverage for tuition, fees, housing, meals, books and a computer allowance. The first class is planned for fall 2027.

The initiative extends Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s work to improve the lives of children and families in Oakland.

Scholarship recipients will receive a trip to Davidson during April of their senior year in high school with a guest. A send-off celebration in Oakland in August will also mark the start of their journey to Davidson.

Interested students in the Bay Area can learn more about the scholarship at the Davidson College Curry Scholars webpage. Applications and financial aid information are due Sept. 21. An in-person selection process will be held in Oakland on Oct. 20.

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