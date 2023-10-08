Steve’s Coats for Kids celebrates 20 years with annual Renaissance Festival collection

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — For the past two decades, children across Charlotte have had access to new and gently used coats thanks to Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson’s Coats for Kids.

On Saturday, families were able to swap their coats for fun at the annual Renaissance festival. Queen City resident, Jennifer Kailbourne showed up to the festival with a wagon full of coats, allowing her kids to get free admission into the festival, as well as a lesson in generosity.

“We love coming here and when they were like, you can get in free for your kids, I was like hey grab your old coats,” Kailbourne said, “You can’t really put a price on that. I mean, to teach them to give what they have and to give to others, that’s what we try to teach a lot.”

Hundreds of coats were donated during Saturday’s collection drive. Udelson and Channel 9 partner Crisis Assistance Ministry to hand out coats to families and kids in need throughout the Queen City community.

Daphne Cuthbertson, from Concord, is hopeful her donation will encourage others to follow suit.

“I plan to tell others about it, especially my church family and my work family,” Cuthbertson said.

